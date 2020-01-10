× Indiana’s flu deaths more than double in 1 week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The amount of flu deaths this season for Indiana has more than doubled in the past week, according to the Indiana State Health Department.

Officials say 22 people have died from the flu this season. Last week, the death toll was at nine.

Of those deaths, eight were between the ages of 25-49, five were between 50-64 years old and nine were at least 65 years old. Eight of the deaths were in Marion County.

Health officials say the U.S. is on track for one of the worst flu seasons in decades. At least 2,900 people in the US are estimated to have died of the flu.

Even though the flu season is well underway, experts fear the worst could still be ahead.

The flu has been hitting children hard this season. One reason for this is that they’re particularly susceptible to influenza B, this season’s dominant strain. Compared with flu A, flu B is relatively stable and doesn’t change as much from year to year, so many adults have immunity to it from infections earlier in life.

Officials say it’s not too late to get this year’s shot. They advise everyone older than 6 months get vaccinated.

If you’re sick with even mild flu symptoms, health officials are asking that you stay away from emergency rooms.

Here’s this week’s full report from the Indiana State Health Department: