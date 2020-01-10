× IMPD says missing man found safe

UPDATE

IMPD says Clifford Browning returned home and is safe.

“Detectives wish to extend their thanks to the community and Indianapolis Media partners for their assistance in this case,” the department wrote in a news release.

Previous story

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 69-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Clifford Browning lives with his girlfriend in the 5300 block of North Capital Avenue. He takes medication for dementia, and he should not be driving.

Around 6 a.m. his girlfriend heard the garage door and ran outside to see him driving away in a blue 2015 Volkswagen Golf with license plate 303BOV.

His girlfriend says she does not know where he would be going, but she said there’s a possibility he’s driving north. He does not have a cell phone with him.

He has grayish brown hair, brown eyes, and he’s 6’4″ tall.

Police ask anyone with information to call the missing person unit at 317-327-6620 or 317-327-3811.