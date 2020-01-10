Hot competition at Carmel Ice Festival

Posted 8:39 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 08:46PM, January 10, 2020

CARMEL, Ind. — People got a chance to see professional ice carvers from across the country Friday night at the Festival of Ice in Carmel.

They are competing at the festival of ice in Carmel. They had to do a lot more than beat the clock this year, they had to keep their work frozen.

“The ice is a lot softer at this temperature. So, it’s hard to get nice straight lines and do a lot of detail,” Michael Stoddart, a professional ice sculptor said. “This is going to be more of an abstract type… Seahorse.”

There will be no events Saturday due to the rain. Everything will be moved to Sunday.

They’ll start the day with an ice carving competition at 9-am. They’ll also have a chili cook-off and remember to bring your skates. The rink will be open.

