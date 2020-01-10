Firefighters respond to apartment fire on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 11:15 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 05:41PM, January 11, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —  Firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side Friday night.

Crews responded to the 4500 block of Jamestown Court shortly before 10 p.m. Friday for reports of an apartment fire. The Indianapolis Fire Department said there were several calls to 911, including calls of entrapment and a call of people thrown out the windows of an apartment.

The department arrived to find a fire had apparently rapidly spread from a first-floor apartment all the way to the attic. A preliminary investigation indicated the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment. No foul play is involved.

Fire officials say a mother was on the third floor and tossed her 3-year-old and 7-month-old children from the window to other occupants waiting on the street below. The mother and the children were transported to the hospital for evaluation, but the department said they are alright.

The apartment sustained heavy damage to the back of the building. A partial collapse of the building prevented investigators from entering the building safely.

Approximately 50 residents were displaced because of the fire. The department is working the Red Cross for shelter.

Google Map for coordinates 39.839381 by -86.063207.

