22-year-old Greenfield woman dies in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A 22-year-old Greenfield woman died in an early morning crash in Shelby County, investigators say.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near State Road 9 and Woodridge Drive.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Taylor Monday, was the only person in the vehicle. Police said it appeared she lost control of the 2002 Chevrolet truck she was driving, went off the east side of State Road 9, struck a light pole and rolled over.

Monday was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.