CBS4 Problem Solvers offers step-by-step guide to file a complaint against a business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you are having trouble resolving a problem with a business, the CBS4 Problem Solvers can help you figure out what to do next.

Our team gets calls and emails every day from consumers who are looking for help. One of the first questions we ask is whether you have paperwork on hand and whether you have filed a complaint.

You should always try to resolve a dispute directly with a business first: sometimes, communicating your concerns in writing and giving the business a reasonable amount of time to respond will help. If that doesn’t work, you should consider filing a formal complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, Better Business Bureau, or both.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office offers mediation for consumer complaints. If your problem is not resolved with mediation, the office keeps your complaint on file and if they ever take action against a business, you could get your money back. You can file a complaint online at the link here.

Watch the video below for a step-by-step guide to filing a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office, from CBS4 Problem Solvers’ Angela Brauer.

You can also file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau. The BBB offers mediation services and your complaint goes on a business's file online, so it could help other consumers who consider hiring the business. Keep in mind that the BBB is a non-profit, so unlike the Attorney General's Office, it does not have the ability to take legal action against a business. You can look up a business and file a complaint with the BBB online at the link here.

Watch the video below for a step-by-step guide to using the Better Business Bureau's website and filing a complaint, from CBS4 Problem Solvers' Jill Glavan.

If you file a complaint with one or both of these entities and you are not satisfied with the response, contact the CBS4 Problem Solvers at 317-677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.