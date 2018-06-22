× Utah picks Vincent Edwards, trades rights to Houston

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Utah picked Purdue forward Vincent Edwards with the 52nd overall pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night. The Jazz then traded his rights to Houston.

Edwards is the only player in school history with 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, and 300 assists for his career. He’s the 49th Boilermaker all-time to be drafted.

Memphis selected Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. with the fourth overall pick. Jackson Jr. played three seasons at Park Tudor in Indianapolis, helping the Panthers to two state championships. He transferred to La Lumiere in La Porte for his senior year.

Edwards teammates at Purdue, Isaac Haas and Dakota Mathias did not get drafted. Butler’s Kelan Martin and Tyler Wideman and Indiana’s Robert Johnson were also not selected. All five should be signed to a team’s Summer League roster.