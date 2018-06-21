× Warning issued after Papa John’s employee in Mitchell diagnosed with hepatitis A

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – A Lawrence County restaurant employee has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, the fourth time in two months.

The Lawrence County Health Department issued a warning on Thursday after a Papa John’s employee who delivers food was diagnosed with the virus.

The employee delivered food for the Papa John’s located at 2860 State Road 37 in Mitchell while ill on June 12 and 15.

The health department says that even though it’s unlikely anyone became infected by the virus, it’s still recommended you get a vaccination by June 26.

Vaccinations are being administered at the health department located at 2419 Mitchell Road from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. on June 21 and June 26.

Anyone who ate or drank anything from that Papa John’s on either June 12 or 15 should monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A for up to 50 days after exposure.

Also, anyone with concerns from any Papa Johns location can call their toll free food safety hotline at 1-888-717-4052.

Symptoms include loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine, and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear.

If any of these symptoms develop, stay at home and contact your doctor immediately.