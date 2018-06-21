× St. Vincent Health lays off 85 employees across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s second-largest health provider has laid off another 85 employees across the state.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports St. Vincent Health confirmed the recent layoffs in a statement Thursday in which it cited a “responsibility to transform our delivery system to ensure we have a sustainable model for the future.”

St. Vincent operates 20 hospitals from Anderson to Evansville. The Indianapolis-based not-for-profit health system has about 16,000 employees in the state. It trails Indiana University Health, which has about 33,000 workers.

St. Vincent didn’t say which locations or types of positions were affected. The cuts follow 75 layoffs that St. Vincent made earlier this year, affecting nurses, tech workers and support staff and more than 100 layoffs last year affecting patient-access representatives, insurance specialists, medical records transcriptionists and other positions.