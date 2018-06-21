Rainy Thursday and not as hot as it has been

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy First Day of Summer! It's ironic that it's felt like summer the last month with ten 90° days already clocked this year.

Interestingly, today will be the coolest high we've had in over a week. It'll still be warm with that high of 80 but not as hot as it has been.

We're off the hook for watering the plants today. We will have a few dry hours but I'd say don't make outdoor plans today because we'll just be dodging too many storms.

Between today, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we could measure up to two inches of rain. Most of that will fall Thursday and Friday.

Umbrella needed today! Scattered storms for at least 90% of our area.

Scattered storms will threaten tonight's Indians game at Victory Field.

Expect a few more storms for Friday, which could cause some concerns for Symphony on the Prairie. The forecast looks better for this event on Saturday.