Police arrest son on murder charge in connection with mother’s death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with the death of his mother.

Around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of East 20th Street where they found a woman dead.

The victim, identified as 54-year-old Patricia Bassey, suffered apparent trauma. IMPD arrested her son, 34-year-old Gabriel Bassey, on a preliminary murder charge.

Police said the two had been involved in a disturbance inside the residence the night before Patricia Bassey was found dead. It turned physical, resulting in her death, police said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.