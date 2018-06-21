PHOTOS: Thousands of Hoosiers take over Monument Circle for yoga

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thousands of yogis took over downtown Indianapolis on Thursday night for the sixth annual Monumental Yoga event.

The donation-based event is taking place from 4:00 through 8:30 p.m. and all proceeds benefit Indy Yoga Movement. The non-profit empowers young Hoosiers to lead healthy lives through mindfulness and yoga programs at local schools.

The event is family friendly as well. In the southwest quadrant, parents and children are able to perform the main routine simultaneously.

“Working through schools and youth organizations, Indy Yoga Movement has reached thousands of students,” said Suzy Bindley, president of Indy Yoga Movement. “Monumental Yoga is a tremendous opportunity to introduce yoga to reach even more.”

More than 50 vendors and yoga studios showcased their services and sold jewelry, natural body products, organic food and much more.

The event is organized by the Athenaeum Foundation.