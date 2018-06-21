× Pacers draft UCLA’s Aaron Holiday with 23rd overall pick of NBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Meet the newest Indiana Pacer, UCLA’s Aaron Holiday.

The point guard was selected 23rd overall in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Holiday, a junior, took a massive leap last season leading the Bruins with 20.3 ppg to go along with a solid 42% from downtown. He led the PAC-12 in scoring, becoming the first UCLA player to do so since Reggie Miller in 1985-86.

Holiday comes from an NBA pedigree, with older brothers Jrue and Justin having already established solid NBA careers.

With Darren Collison and Cory Joseph both still having a year left on their deals, it will be interesting to see if Kevin Pritchard decides to trade one of them to create more playing time for Holiday.

Check out a montage of highlights from last year:

Last year at no. 18, the Pacers selected another Bruin, TJ Leaf. He struggled to find consistent playing time with 8.6 MPG, but projects as a solid stretch 4 posting a 42% mark from downtown in 2017-18.

Indiana still has one more selection, drafting at no. 50 in the second round.