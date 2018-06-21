Police still looking for witnesses, persons of interest one year after Angie Barlow was discovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One year after 23-year-old Angie Barlow’s body was found buried in the backyard of a northeast side home, her killers are still out there.

“They threw her away like she was nothing. She was five feet in a pit and covered in dirt. I was never supposed to see her again or know what happened to her,” said her mother Christina Kramer.

The 23-year-old dancer was killed in October of 2016.

“She was hidden for eight months,” said Kramer. “It was a premeditated murder.”

Police say Barlow was set up by a man and a woman who are now both persons of interest in the murder case.

According to text messages used as evidence in the case, the female person of interest invited Angie to dance at a private party at a west side apartment.

“She had gotten the text message with the address and she screenshotted that and send it to friends. She captioned it “in case I go missing”. Which turned out to be exactly what happened,” said Kramer.

Surveillance video captured the night of the party shows Angie’s car leaving the complex around 3:00 a.m., followed by a person of interest’s black sedan.

Angie’s mom says the motive of the murder was jealousy. Investigators believe they are getting closer to an arrest.

“We know how they are, what they did, when they did it, how they did it, where they did it, and why they did it,” said Kramer.

But, detectives need to talk to key witnesses who were at the party the night Angie died.

“If you were there, then tell what you know,” said Kramer.

Angie’s family is begging those people to speak up before someone else gets hurt.

“Have they done this before? Will they do it again? Who is next?” said Kramer.

If you have information on the murder of Angie Barlow, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.