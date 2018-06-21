× Facebook to hold digital training sessions in Indy focused on small businesses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Facebook is coming to Indianapolis to help small business owners hone their digital skills.

The social media giant will bring its Community Boost program to the Circle City in October as part of a national tour. The company recently pledged to train 1 million U.S. business owners and workers so they’ll have the tech skills needed to compete in the ever-evolving workplace.

Facebook wants to visit 50 cities by the end of the year, and Indy is one of nine newly announced stops for the program. The Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 training session will feature workshops for small businesses, entrepreneurs and job seekers.

Here’s the list of newly added sessions:

New Orleans, LA – August 7th-9th

Seattle, WA – October 15th-17th

Indianapolis, IN – October 18th-19th

Redmond, OR – October 23rd-24th

Baltimore, MD – November 12th-13th

Charlotte, NC – November 28th-29th

Springfield, IL – December 3rd-4th

Little Rock, AR – December 11th-12th

Miami, FL – December 18th-20th

Participants will learn the ins and outs of digital platforms like Facebook and Instagram to grow their profile and forge a deeper connection with their communities.

Facebook said 62% of small businesses consider having digital or social media skills an important factor in their hiring decisions—even more important than where a job seeker went to school.

The company developed Community Boost based on feedback from small businesses, which asked Facebook to spend some time helping workers sharpen their digital skills.

You can learn more about Facebook Community Boost at this website.