× Crews suspend search for fisherman who reportedly fell into Eagle Creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities were called to Eagle Creek Thursday night after a fisherman fell into the water.

Wayne Township Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department, IMPD and IFD responded to the scene just south of the creek’s dam at around 8 p.m. A group of people was fishing near the dam and a man reportedly fell in and was carried away.

The search was suspended at around 9 p.m. due to bad weather, but resumed shortly after with crews using sonar to find the male. Just after 10:30 p.m., the search was suspended again and will pick back up at dawn.

Authorities used boats, drones and sonar to find him. They had officials turn off water flow from the dam so water levels in the creek would lower.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.