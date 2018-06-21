Crews suspend search for fisherman who reportedly fell into Eagle Creek

Posted 8:32 pm, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 11:22PM, June 21, 2018

Courtesy IFD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities were called to Eagle Creek Thursday night after a fisherman fell into the water.

Wayne Township Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department, IMPD and IFD responded to the scene just south of the creek’s dam at around 8 p.m. A group of people was fishing near the dam and a man reportedly fell in and was carried away.

The search was suspended at around 9 p.m. due to bad weather, but resumed shortly after with crews using sonar to find the male. Just after 10:30 p.m., the search was suspended again and will pick back up at dawn.

Authorities used boats, drones and sonar to find him. They had officials turn off water flow from the dam so water levels in the creek would lower.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s