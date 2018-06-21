Crews searching for male who reportedly fell into swift Eagle Creek current

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Authorities were called to Eagle Creek Thursday night after witnesses say a male fell into the water.

Wayne Township Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department, IMPD and IFD responded to the scene just south of the creek’s dam.

The search was suspended at around 9 p.m. due to bad weather, but resumed shortly after with crews using sonar to find the male.

No other victim information has been provided at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

