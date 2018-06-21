× Columbus mini-park to be dedicated in fallen soldier’s memory

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A mini-park will honor the memory of a fallen Columbus soldier.

Sgt. Jonathon M. Hunter died during a 2017 suicide attack on a NATO convoy in Afghanistan. He was 23 years old. Hunter, who grew up in Columbus and graduated from Columbus East High School, joined the Army in 2014.

The city will dedicate the new greenspace in Hunter’s memory during an 11 a.m. ceremony on Saturday at Indiana Avenue and State Street. The mini-park features a pedestrian-friendly landscaped brick walkway, crushed pavement and puzzle benches. Engraved bricks adopted by members of the community were installed as part of the walkway.

One of the bricks features a message from Hunter’s widow, Whitney Hunter, that reads, “RIP, my love.” They were married in October 2016 and Hunter was deployed on July 1, 2017. He was killed in action on Aug. 2, 2017.

Several members of Hunter’s family will attend Saturday’s dedication ceremony, as will Columbus’ mayor.

The mini-park is part of the State Street Bridge and Corridor Project.