WWE legend Vader passes away at 63

Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time. pic.twitter.com/H3Zn4HbwR8 — Jesse White (@Mr_JesseWhite) June 20, 2018

WWE legend Vader passed away Monday night at the age of 63. His son Jesse White announced the death on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time,” White tweeted.

A few months ago, Vader revealed he underwent open heart surgery in March.

They had me but I KICKED out 2 The surgeon confessed he had A few to many that's why the scar is off centerer I OWE THAT MAN MY LIFE THANK U JESUS pic.twitter.com/gH1zNcYWDr — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 16, 2018

Vader was a huge star across the world and a 3-time WCW heavyweight champ. He famously took on guys like The Undertaker and Kane.

Vader also made numerous guest appearances in popular television shows and movies throughout the years, including “Boy Meets World” and “Baywatch.”