Woman sentenced in 2013 death of her 5-year-old daughter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis woman received her sentence Wednesday in the 2013 death of her infant daughter.

On May 4, 2013, officers arrived in the 600 block of S. Marion Ave. in response to a report of an unresponsive child. Aubrie Strode-Dunn, 5, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials found the child’s body had bruising on her abdomen, chest, face and head. Her body temperature was 79 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of her death.

An autopsy revealed her cause of death to be multiple blunt force traumas. She had injuries that showed a history of abuse, officials said.

Police arrested Nikita Dunn and her boyfriend, Darrell Daniels Jr. in connection with the case. When police interviewed her, Dunn said she noticed the bruises but didn’t seek help out of fear of the child being taken away.

Dunn pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury. On Wednesday, she was sentenced to 19 years with 10 years to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC), five years on Marion County Community Corrections. The remaining four years were suspended.

Daniels was found guilty in January 2017 of neglect of a dependent and was sentenced to 35 years, with 20 years in the IDOC, five years with Marion County Community Corrections and 10 years suspended.