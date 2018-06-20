× Summer begins Thursday with scattered thunderstorms

Summer will begin Thursday at 6:07 a.m. Expect a high in the 80s with scattered t-storms developing during the day.

An approaching storm system will keep us warm and humid with a daily chance for scattered storms through the weekend.

So far this year we’ve had 10 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. During an average year we hit 90 or higher, 19 times.

The good news is that we’ll get a break from extreme heat over the next seven days.

FYI: Colts Camp is only a month away.

Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Friday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday.

Highs will remain in the 80s through the weekend.

