Sliding into active pattern for central Indiana

Posted 7:06 am, June 20, 2018, by , Updated at 07:30AM, June 20, 2018

Dress for summer because we'll still be warm today. Also, grab the umbrella for the afternoon rain.

The Indians are at home all week!  Rain chances threaten the game today.  Storms are most likely between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The last four days have hit 90 or better and today won't be quite as hot but still warm!  Highs in the mid-80s for Wednesday.

We'll have plenty of dry time today so you can get errands done or even spend some time outside (despite the mugginess).

We will have scattered to spotty showers this afternoon as a front is stalled over us.  Again, the window for storms will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

After 6 p.m., any rain will be very isolated, but a round of rain could push through Indy around 4 a.m.

Rainy days are expected both Thursday and Friday, which will keep temperatures much more reasonable.  The weekend won't be completely dry, but I do anticipate plenty of dry hours so you can go outside.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s