Sliding into active pattern for central Indiana

Dress for summer because we'll still be warm today. Also, grab the umbrella for the afternoon rain.

The Indians are at home all week! Rain chances threaten the game today. Storms are most likely between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The last four days have hit 90 or better and today won't be quite as hot but still warm! Highs in the mid-80s for Wednesday.

We'll have plenty of dry time today so you can get errands done or even spend some time outside (despite the mugginess).

We will have scattered to spotty showers this afternoon as a front is stalled over us. Again, the window for storms will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

After 6 p.m., any rain will be very isolated, but a round of rain could push through Indy around 4 a.m.

Rainy days are expected both Thursday and Friday, which will keep temperatures much more reasonable. The weekend won't be completely dry, but I do anticipate plenty of dry hours so you can go outside.