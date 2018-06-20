× Seymour man faces 83 charges, accused of stealing checks from grandfather

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A 20-year-old Seymour man faces more than 80 charges after police say he stole more than $3,600 from his grandfather by writing multiple checks to himself.

According to the Seymour Police Department, investigators arrested Brandon Sawyer, 20, Monday afternoon. He faces 83 charges of theft, forgery and fraud.

He’s accused of stealing more than $3,600 from his grandfather’s bank account by writing 29 checks to himself in amounts ranging from $80 to $300. He began cashing the checks in the middle of last month and continued to do so until this week, police said.

Police said Sawyer tried to cash a $375 check written to himself at the State Bank of Medora on Monday. However, the bank refused to cash the check and called police.

Officers arrested Sawyer during a traffic stop Monday and said they recovered two more stolen checks. Sawyer’s grandfather had called police to report his checks had been stolen.

The charges against Sawyer include 26 felony counts of fraud, 27 felony counts of forgery, 29 misdemeanor counts of theft and a felony charge of attempted fraud on a financial institution.

Investigators said there were so many counts against Sawyer because he was being charged for each time he cashed a check from his grandfather’s account.