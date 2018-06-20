PHOTOS: Columbus protesters rally against U.S. immigration policies

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A crowd of people rallied for the sake of refugees outside the Columbus City Administration building Wednesday evening.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Bartholomew County Indivisible group protested U.S. immigration policies, like separating immigrant families at the border.

Protesters held signs that said things like “children are not pawns” and “love does no harm to its neighbor.”

The protest was planned before President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally.

