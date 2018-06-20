× Mistake at Meijer gas station could cause serious problems for drivers

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A mistake at a Meijer gas station could cause serious problems for drivers.

Meijer issued a customer advisory on Wednesday to alert drivers who filled up with diesel fuel at their 2390 North Morton Street location in Franklin.

According to a statement released by the company, unleaded fuel was mixed into the diesel fuel tanks by the supplier. Meijer says around 50 customers may have been impacted.

Meijer is asking customers who purchased diesel fuel from Wednesday, June 13 at 12:00 p.m. through Friday, June 15 at 12:00 p.m. at this location to contact Meijer customer service at 1-800-543-3704.

Putting gasoline in a diesel fuel tank can cause serious engine damage.