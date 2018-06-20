Good Samaritan returns custom bike stolen from man with cerebral palsy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bike recently stolen from an Indianapolis man with cerebral palsy has been returned to him.

IMPD says a person bought the bike off a stranger and later saw Johnson Simon on TV pleading for it to be returned.

Wednesday morning, police say the Good Samaritan took the bike into IMPD’s southeast district and it was then given back to Simon that afternoon.

The recent IUPUI graduate says he depends on the special three-wheeled bike to get around. It features a seat backing and straps that fasten around his feet to make life a little easier for him.

This isn’t the first time Simon’s bike was stolen. The recent IUPUI graduate says it was also stolen from him in Sept. 2016 and later returned.

During the most recent incident, Simon says he had an even bigger lock around the bike. He isn’t sure if it’s the same person or a different thief targeting the bike.