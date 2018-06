× Traffic moving slowly along I-70 on west side after crash

A crash backed up traffic on I-70 west of Plainfield Wednesday morning.

Traffic was moving very slowly along I-70 westbound near State Road 267, creating significant backup due to a crash and some construction in the area.

Traffic began moving again just after 7 a.m., but it was still slow for drivers who encountered backups in the area. Congestion had cleared up before 8:30 a.m.