After nearly 10 years on the force, ISP K9 named after Tony Stewart retires

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After serving nearly 10 years on the force, an Indiana State Police dog is hanging up his collar.

ISP says K9 officer Smoke will officially retire from duty and live with his partner, Master Trooper Kyle Freemon.

Smoke was named after NASCAR driver and Indiana native Tony Stewart, who earned that nickname after he blew engines during his 1997 championship run. ISP says the Tony Stewart Foundation donated the money to purchase Smoke in 2008 and also donated ballistic vests to the state police K9 program for several dogs.

“I would like to thank Tony Stewart and his foundation for everything they have done,” said Freeman. “They gave me a phenomenal partner and a great friend who selflessly served the citizens of Indiana”

Together Freeman and Smoke, an 11 year old German Shepherd, have primarily patrolled the Indianapolis area, making numerous drug arrests. During one search, ISP says Smoke located more than 19 kilos of cocaine and $500,000 in cash.

Smoke was often used by ISP’s drug enforcement section during his career, helping them locate more than 100 pounds of cocaine, 70 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of heroin, 1 pound of crack cocaine, 400 pounds of marijuana and 30 doses of MDMA (ecstasy).