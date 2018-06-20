5,000 pigs killed on Ohio farm in massive barn fire

Posted 8:56 am, June 20, 2018, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are trying to determine what sparked a barn fire that left about 5,000 pigs dead.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon at the Straathoff Swine Farm in Ohio. The farm is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Columbus.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the flames spread quickly, causing heavy smoke and intense heat. Thirteen fire agencies worked to get the upper hand on the blaze.

One firefighter injured his arm at the scene. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

Officials say the fire completely destroyed two barns at the farm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s