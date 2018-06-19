× Whitney Geathers authors book aimed to inspire, encourages husband in the process

As Colts safety Clayton Geathers spent last year working to return to the field following a neck injury, his wife, Whitney, was crafting a playbook of her own, sharing inspiring stories of influential people.

“The sacrifices they made and the circumstances they had, they had to fight through adversity and things like that, it encouraged me and as she was doing her research and things like that I’m listening to her and I’m like, ‘Okay, I can do it,’” Geathers admitted.

The recently released “You Can, Too!” is Whitney’s second book. The elementary education major and new mother first wanted a book that her young daughter could relate to, so she wrote “Numbers Naturally,” a counting book that discusses natural hair.

“I ended up putting it out for sale and a lot of people loved it, I got a lot of positive feedback,” Whitney explained.

That’s when the idea was born to tell the stories of those like Walter Payton and others who have overcome obstacles to make an impact.

“The concept of this book was black excellence and I have highlighted 29 influential individuals who may not have always been the first, some of them were the first to do things in their field or maybe they were just the best or they are becoming the best,” Whitney said.

After years of supporting her husband from the sidelines, Clayton embraced watching his wife shine.

“She has seen the grind and what I went through and I’m seeing what she went through and we are coming together and we pretty much feed off each other,” Clayton said.

As Clayton continues living his dream in the NFL and Whitney hers in writing, the Geathers hope this project encourages young readers to dream big and that anything is possible.

“I want kids to read this regardless of their race to see ‘Wow, he or she did that, I can do that too. I can be whoever I want to be,’” Whitney added.

“You Can, Too!” is now available for order online and Whitney hopes to take the book into local schools this fall. You can also follow Whitney on Instagram.