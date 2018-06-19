× Warm with a daily chance for t-storms this week

Summer starts Thursday be central Indiana is ahead of schedule. So far this year we’ve had 10 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. During an average year we hit 90 or higher, 19 times.

We should break our current 90-degree streak on Wednesday with highs expected to reach into the 80s.

Summer will begin Thursday 6:07am and we’ll have a chance for t-storms in the afternoon.

An approaching storm system will keep our weather unsettled and give us a daily chance for scattered storms through the weekend.

Summer heat has moved in early.

Be sure to look for kids and pets before you lock your doors.

We’ll have a chance for scattered afternoon storms Wednesday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered afternoon storms Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered afternoon storms Friday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered afternoon storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered afternoon storms Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid-80s through the weekend.