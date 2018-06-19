Tigers at the Indianapolis Zoo beat the heat with ‘bloodsicles’

Posted 6:00 pm, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:01PM, June 19, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’re not the only ones trying to beat this week’s brutal heat. The animals are at the Indianapolis Zoo are too.

While we humans may opt for a cold drink or ice cream, the zoo says its tigers are enjoying ice cold “bloodsicles” to stay cool.

The zoo shared video of Maxim, a soon-to-be 7-year-old Amur tiger, eating his special ice treats Tuesday.

The ice treats are popular for a lot of animals and zookeepers actually customize the flavors to suit each animal’s natural diet. Other popular flavors include fish, goat’s milk and mixed berries.

Many of the exhibits at the zoo, like the Tiger Forest, include temperature-regulated pools and water features where animals can take a dip. Exhibits are also designed with hidden caves and other shade structures for animals to take a break from the sun. Animals also have access to their climate-controlled indoor facilities where they can cool down during the heat of the day.

