Sheriff’s office requests study of breakdown that led to inmate’s release under fake name

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Sheriff's Office took the unusual step of airing a CBS4 Problem Solvers story at a city meeting, asking leaders to put together an informal study of the issue that led to an inmate's release under the wrong name.

Staff at the Sheriff's Office have repeatedly pointed to a breakdown in communication between agencies in response to CBS4's questions about the incident, which we highlighted in a report earlier this month.

David Asa, an Indianapolis resident with a criminal past who has been cleaning his life up, said he struggled to get help after he saw someone else booked into the Marion County Jail and charged under his name and birthdate.

"I'm just asking them, 'What do I need to do?' Everybody said, 'I don't know,' and then sent me to somebody else," Asa said.

Ultimately, Asa showed up to the man's initial hearing and said he spoke with the deputy prosecutor. He was sent to have fingerprints taken and given a piece of paper that said the men were not the same, yet the court still allowed the imposter, whose real name is Anthony Brehm, to sign a pre-trial release form under Asa's name and bond out of the jail.

Brehm was wanted on a warrant in Morgan County at the time of his arrest, and a new warrant has since been issued for his arrest in Marion County.

"There was definitely a failure on many levels," Asa said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers tried to get answers at a news conference, where the Sheriff's Office unveiled new cutting edge technology meant to better identify inmates. Despite the $15,000 investment, Jail Commander Lt. Col. James Martin said it would not have helped in the Brehm case.

"If today, that same situation happened, the results would be the same unfortunately," Martin said.

Sheriff John Layton pointed to other agencies involved as the reason for Brehm's release.

"Technology is wonderful, but we still have to rely on humans at times," Layton said.

Days later, at a meeting of the county's Criminal Justice Planning Council, the Sheriff's Office played the CBS4 Problem Solvers report about Asa for the council, asking members to send the issue to a working group to do research and recommend changes.

"This (report) is 100 percent true and we are working diligently to get it fixed," Layton said at the meeting.

In the meantime, CBS4 Problem Solvers got some help for Asa. He's working with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to get the case filed under his name eliminated from the system. Prosecutors previously dropped charges against him and re-filed them under Brehm's name, with an additional charge of identity deception.

"I've done nothing wrong. I shouldn't have to be punished for somebody else that got a hold of my information," Asa said.