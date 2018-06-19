× Kelan Martin works out with Pacers after whirlwind week of travel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – By the time Kelan Martin wrapped up his workout with the Indiana Pacers Tuesday, the former Butler standout probably just wanted to see a large bed.

Unfortunately, all he saw was a large contingent of Indianapolis media.

“I visited 12 teams,” said Martin, on his pre-draft schedule. “It’s been a grind, just traveling. Last week, I worked out with four teams. I went from Orlando to New York, flew to L.A., and then flew to Utah. Then I had to go to Philly and come back here. You gotta get your rest.”

In spite of (or perhaps because of) the hectic schedule, it doesn’t seem to Martin that it’s been three months since the last time he suited up for the Bulldogs.”

“(The pre-draft process) came by fast,” he explained. “I didn’t expect it to come by fast. I enjoyed the process, and now all that hard work, you know, it’s all in God’s hands.”

Martin finished his career at Butler with a 743 point senior season, second-best in school history to Darin Archbold’s 770 in 1992. Over four years, Martin totaled 2,047 points, second only to Chad Tucker’s 2,321.

“I feel like I have an NBA game,” added Martin. “(I can) space the floor, shoot the ball, defend. I can do multiple things.”

The NBA Draft begins at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY