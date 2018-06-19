× Indy mayor to announce plan to reduce violent crime and update enforcement efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, In – The city of Indianapolis is working on finding ways to cut down on violent crime.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and Director of Community Violence Reduction Shonna Majors are announcing their summer crime prevention strategy Tuesday afternoon.

Last year, Indianapolis set a record number of homicides at 155 murders. This year, the trend is continuing. The city has seen more than 60 murders since January 1.

They want to address the root causes of crime, disrupt the spread of violence, and get into the community to have positive relationships in neighborhoods.

A lot of the plan focuses on making sure teens in at-risk areas, have outlets other than violence.

The announcement will happen at 2 p.m. at the Intersection of Forest Manor Ave and East 31st St.