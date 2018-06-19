× Heat wave continues; rain PM Tuesday

The heat wave continues! Another 90° high today. Clouds and a SW breeze are keeping us warm first thing this morning. We’re all heading out the door into the 70s.

We’ll have many dry hours today! You can still get to the pool or have lunch outdoors.

Just keep an eye to the sky. Light showers are possible (though not expected to impact everyone) between 2-6pm. After 8pm, areas north toward Kokomo could get storms. Storms could reach Indianapolis after 9pm.

We are in a marginal risk for severe storms today.

The main concerns with tonight’s storms will be brief, heavy rainfall and some wind. So, just make sure your patio umbrella is down this evening. No other major impacts are expected-just between 1/4 and a 1/2″ of rain.

The front that’s sliding south today will light up a few rain chances today and then that front stalls, bringing us many more rain chances through the week. Temperatures will return to seasonable for the second half of the week.