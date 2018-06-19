× Fishers family uninjured after early morning fire

FISHERS, Ind. – A family of three escaped injury following an early morning fire in Fishers.

According to the Fishers Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Innisbrooke Lane just before 3:15 a.m..

Investigators said a teenage son smelled smoke in the home. Smoke alarms also went off shortly after that.

Firefighters contained the fire to the garage had it under control in about 30 minutes. The home itself sustained smoke damage as well.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.