Del Monte recalls vegetable trays sold in Indiana due to possible parasite infection

Posted 8:37 am, June 19, 2018, by

Del Monte Fresh Produce is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip.

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Del Monte Fresh Produce is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of vegetable trays after 78 people became ill with a parasite, according to the CDC.

The recall includes 6 oz., 12 oz. and 28 oz. trays that were sold to select retailers in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The vegetable trays contain fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip.

Del Monte has recalled the products because they may be contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause the intestinal illness Cyclosporiasis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the infection usually is not life threatening. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue.

The recalled products have a “Best if Enjoyed By” date of June 17, 2018. They were distributed with the following labels and markings:

Del Monte 6 oz. Veg Tray w/dip Most Recent Best By Date: 6/17/2018 Components: Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and dill dip UPC Code: 7 1752472715 2

Del Monte 12 oz. Veg Tray w/dip Most Recent Best By Date: 6/17/2018 Components: Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and dill dip UPC Code: 7 1752472518 9

Del Monte 28 oz. Small Veg Tray w/dip Most Recent Best By Date: 6/17/2018 Components: Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks and dill dip UPC Code: 7 1752478604 3

The FDA says consumers who have purchased the recalled trays should throw them away immediately.

