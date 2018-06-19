× Days after launch of Bird electric scooters in Indy, city asks company to suspend service

Four days after Bird electric scooters launched in Indianapolis, the city’s Department of Business and Neighborhood Services sent Bird Rides, Inc. a letter requesting that the company suspend operations in the city for 30 days.

The letter, signed by Interim Director Brian Madison and provided to IndyStar by the city, cited “a number of public safety, legal, and regulatory concerns” that “have been raised by neighborhood groups, local business owners, and the Office of Corporation Counsel.”

Bird representatives did not immediately respond with comment when contacted Tuesday evening.

The city’s letter went on to cite a pending ordinance it said would address these concerns:

“While the City of Indianapolis continues to research how Bird’s business model fits within the existing Code, and preserves its right to exercise all available rights and remedies under it, it is important to note that the City is in the process of establishing an ordinance that will directly address and regulate the operation of businesses such as Bird.”

