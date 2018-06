BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities will close both southbound lanes of I-65 in Bartholomew County at about 9 p.m. Tuesday to remove an overturned semi.

Indiana State Police say the semi crashed near mile marker 61. Traffic will be directed off I-65 at mile marker 64 to SR 11.

According to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, the closure will last no more than two hours.