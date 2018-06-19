Coca-Cola set to return to Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants

CINCINNATI, Ohio – It’s a kick of nostalgia for people who grew up enjoying a Coke at Frisch’s Big Boy.

Coca-Cola is returning to Frisch’s restaurants after a 5-year absence. In 2013, the Cincinnati-based chain ended its 50-year old relationship with Coke and began a partnership with Pepsi. The deal sparked anger on social media and constant requests to get the chain to switch back.

Company CEO Jason Vaughn said Monday that Coke will return to Frisch’s restaurants, with the conversion completed, he hopes, by September 2018. He said Coca-Cola has been one of the most requested items from customers.

“We have gotten the feedback and we have heard you loud and clear,” Vaughn said in a Facebook video announcing the change. “I am proud to announce Frisch’s and Coke are back together again.”

Frisch’s has 121 restaurants in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Earlier this year, the chain brought back its Crinkle Cut Fries, which had been on the menu since 1939 before being phased out. Frisch’s also opened a location in Downtown Cincinnati for the first time in 14 years.