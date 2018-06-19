Charities could feel the pinch of Trump administration tax cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing quite gives you the same feeling as the two words "tax cut."

But the recent Trump Administration tax plan was not welcome news for America's 1.5 million nonprofits, including 31,000 in Indiana.

In the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood across from Hinkle Fieldhouse, their neighborhood has no borders. Kids learn the language of a global economy, and for 25 years, the International School of Indiana has been a one-of-a-kind place to learn.

"These are language immersion programs. We have students who are here, natives of the Hoosier state. But we have a number of students who are from abroad," said Kristen Kaiser, vice president for development and external affairs.

But a look around the school reveals time is no friend to the lower school building--the home of 3-year-olds to fifth-graders is fading fast.

"The cost of an education here is far more than what people pay in tuition," said Kaiser.

"This room you’re sitting in is our library here at the lower school. It’s made possible because of a donor. So the chair I’m sitting on, the bookcases, every book that’s in this library was donated."

Strange to say, but the Trump era tax cuts couldn't come at a worse time for the International School, which had just started a multi-million dollar campaign for a new building.

"I think my initial response was ‘Oh, gosh.’ You don’t need another obstacle or another reason for someone to say no to giving," said Kaiser.

The Trump era tax cuts doubled the standard deduction. Essentially that means individuals and families now have to find double the write-offs to cut their taxes.

For the majority of Americans, donating the same as last year won't make a difference. In fact, they can give less in 2018 and their tax bill will still go down.

The International School hired Jen Pendleton with Aly Sterling Philanthropy for advice on fundraising.

"We’re looking at $13 billion in lost philanthropic giving every year. So as you can imagine there’s been a little bit or a lot of panic," said Pendleton.

The message now?

"We have to get better at not over-soliciting but continuing to make sure that we’re delivering impact messages and making clearer to donors how our dollars are making a difference," said Pendleton.

Pendleton says the tax cuts could carve into the budgets of all nonprofits everything from social charities to hospitals. She says agencies' most devoted donors will now need to recruit their friends to give hope to these kids and countless charities nationwide.

"I don’t think we’re going to see organizations go away because I think we as Americans won’t let that happen," Pendleton said.