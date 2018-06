× Car stolen from Carmel dealership lot

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are searching for the person or persons who stole a car from a car dealership in Carmel.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the Tom Wood Subaru dealership near 96th Street and Keystone.

Several others cars had also had broken out windows.

For most of the morning, officers had one of the entrances blocked off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carmel Police at (317) 571-2580.