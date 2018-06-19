Can you help police identify these men accused of stealing credit cards in downtown Indy?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Capitol police are asking the public to help identify two theft suspects.

Officers believe the individuals stole credit and debit cards from vehicles they broke into in downtown Indianapolis.

The thefts reportedly happened at the Washington Street Parking Garage at 401 W. Washington St. on May 5 and May 12.

The cards were then used at various retail establishments, according to police. Those establishments have provided photos of the suspects utilizing the cards.

Anyone who recognizes the men or can provide information regarding the thefts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. Callers are eligible for rewards up to $1,000.