Bike custom-made for man with cerebral palsy stolen for second time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A recent college graduate is getting used to thieves stealing his bicycle. For the second time in less than two years, someone took Johnson Simon’s custom-made bike.

“Once again, it happened again. I can’t believe it,” said Simon.

Simon just graduated from IUPUI with a master’s degree in fine arts. The 28-year-old has cerebral palsy and isn’t able to ride a two-wheel bicycle. Simon depends on his special red one. It has three wheels, a seat backing, and straps that fasten around his chest and feet. This bicycle makes life a little easier for him.

“It’s gone. I know a lot of people think this is a cool bike but I know it’s a cool bike but that bike was custom made for me,” said Simon.

After the first theft, a woman saw the story on the news and realized she just bought Simon’s bike from a stranger. She called police and Johnson got his bike back. He’s hoping for a repeat of good luck.

“I just pray that they have a heart and just discover once again, that it’s not just any type of bike,” said Simon.

Simon says his bike was locked up outside his campus apartment both times. In this most recent incident, he tells CBS4 he had an even bigger lock around his bike. Johnson isn’t sure if it’s the same person or a different thief. He just wants his ride returned.

“Please, I want it back,” said Simon.

If you happen to see Simon’s bike, call police immediately.