Woman found unresponsive, arrested at White Castle drive-thru in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police arrested a woman who was found unresponsive in the drive-thru of a Columbus White Castle over the weekend.

Columbus officers responded to the White Castle located at 1686 N. National Rd. around 4:50 a.m. Saturday after a customer called to report a woman asleep in the driver’s seat as her car sat in the drive-thru.

Police identified the woman as 30-year-old Joanna M. Purtlebaugh. Officers woke her up and said she failed several field sobriety tests. She blew a .153 on a portable breath test, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

Purtlebaugh was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for a blood test and then booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.