SWAT callout ends standoff on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A police run regarding a report of a gunshot wound ended with a SWAT callout, and the surrender of a woman on the city’s southeast side.

It unfolded early Monday in the 2900 block of Draper St. where IMPD officers were called to investigation a possible person shot. They found a woman between the ages of 25 and 30 with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The woman was able to give officers information about where the shooting had occurred and police then surrounded the residence.

Several people were inside, and police eventually obtained a search warrant and requested SWAT to the scene. After several bullhorn announcements, two men surrendered to authorities. A woman, however, remained inside. Eventually, SWAT members entered the residence and took the woman into custody.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act, and are still searching for the person who fired the shots.