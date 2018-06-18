× Police: Man found shot to death inside northeast side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after finding a 35-year-old man shot to death inside a northeast side apartment late Sunday night.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to Brentwood Drive and Essex Court around 10:30 p.m. Officers had received an anonymous tip that someone was shot in the area. The caller believed a body may be inside a vacant apartment.

While searching the area, investigators located the apartment and checked inside, where they found a man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate and talk to any potential witnesses. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).