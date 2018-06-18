× Police investigating after 85-year-old Anderson woman robbed in her home

ANDERSON, Ind.– Police in Madison County are investigating after an elderly woman was robbed inside her home Monday.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Alexandria Pike on the northeast side of Anderson at 11:25 a.m. At some point between 10:45 – 11 a.m., the suspect allegedly pushed past the 85-year-old woman at her front door and took money from her home.

The woman told police she had just returned home and noticed a man on her porch. She described him as a white male in his 20s who was clean cut and wore some type of hat, along with blue jeans and a plaid shirt.

She opened the door to see what he wanted, and that’s when he forced his way inside. He asked her where her purse was and she walked to another room to get it. He demanded money and then fled with the small amount she gave him.

She suffered minor cuts to her arm. The victim told police she delayed calling 911 out of confusion and/or fear.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 765-648-6775.