Officials open cooling centers in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Due to the high temperatures and heat index on Monday and Tuesday, IMPD Homeland Security, Madison County’s United Way and other organizations have opened cooling centers.
The IMPD Homeland Security Bureau is encouraging people to stay properly hydrated, limit extraneous activity or exercise, stay inside where air conditioning is available, and utilize libraries, shopping centers and community centers.
Don’t forget to check on children, pets and the elderly as often as possible.
The following cooling locations are open in Indianapolis:
COMMUNITY CENTERS
- Concord Center – 1310 S. Meridian
- Flanner House – 2424 Dr. MLK Blvd.
- George T. Goodwin Center – 3935 Mooresville Rd, 46221
- John Boner – 2236 E. 10th St
- Martin Luther King – 40 W. 40th
- Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center – 1920 W. Morris St, 46221
- Southeast MSC – 901 Shelby St
SPRAY GROUNDS
- Andrew Ramsey Park – 310 W 12th St
- Arsenal Park – 1400 E 46th St
- Broadway Park & 61st – 6051 N. Broadway St
- Bowman Park – 3600 Auburn Rd
- Centennial & Groff Park – 2300 N Centennial Ave
- Christian Park – 1200 English Ave
- Haughville Park – 500 Belleview Place
- Municipal Gardens – 1831 Lafayette Rd
- Windsor Village Park – 2501 N Kenyon St
The following centers are open in Madison County:
- Anderson Public Library – Monday -Thursday, 9:30AM – 8:00PM, Friday & Saturday, 9:30AM – 5:30PM, Sunday, 1 PM to 5 PM – 111 E. 12th Street, Anderson
- Lapel Branch Library – Monday – Thursday, 12 PM – 8 PM, 610 Main St., Lapel
- Salvation Army – Monday & Tuesday 9 AM – 3Pm. 1615 Meridian Street, Anderson, IN 46016
- St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital – 12 PM – 8 PM, 2015 Jackson St., AndersonPersons needing help from the heat should enter through the emergency room entrance.
- St. Vincent Mercy Hospital – 1331 South A St., Elwood 24 hours a day, 7 days a week their lobby is open to those who need a place to escape the heat.