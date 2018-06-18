× Officials open cooling centers in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Due to the high temperatures and heat index on Monday and Tuesday, IMPD Homeland Security, Madison County’s United Way and other organizations have opened cooling centers.

The IMPD Homeland Security Bureau is encouraging people to stay properly hydrated, limit extraneous activity or exercise, stay inside where air conditioning is available, and utilize libraries, shopping centers and community centers.

Don’t forget to check on children, pets and the elderly as often as possible.

The following cooling locations are open in Indianapolis:

COMMUNITY CENTERS

Concord Center – 1310 S. Meridian

Flanner House – 2424 Dr. MLK Blvd.

George T. Goodwin Center – 3935 Mooresville Rd, 46221

John Boner – 2236 E. 10 th St

St Martin Luther King – 40 W. 40 th

Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center – 1920 W. Morris St, 46221

Southeast MSC – 901 Shelby St

SPRAY GROUNDS

Andrew Ramsey Park – 310 W 12 th St

St Arsenal Park – 1400 E 46 th St

St Broadway Park & 61 st – 6051 N. Broadway St

– 6051 N. Broadway St Bowman Park – 3600 Auburn Rd

Centennial & Groff Park – 2300 N Centennial Ave

Christian Park – 1200 English Ave

Haughville Park – 500 Belleview Place

Municipal Gardens – 1831 Lafayette Rd

Windsor Village Park – 2501 N Kenyon St

The following centers are open in Madison County: